AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Sets New 12-Month High at $145.99

Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $145.99 and last traded at $145.97, with a volume of 206053 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $144.69.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ATR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AptarGroup from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on AptarGroup from $127.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on AptarGroup from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AptarGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.22 and a 200-day moving average of $130.17. The firm has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 46.23, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $749.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.10 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 7.34%. On average, equities analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

In other AptarGroup news, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.44, for a total value of $442,582.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,857,962.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanne C. Dr Smith sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.05, for a total value of $132,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,658 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,688.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,348 shares of company stock worth $5,272,715 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 1,077.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 2,830.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 268.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 170.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

About AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR)

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

