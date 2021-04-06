Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 353,747 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 26,690 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Aptiv worth $46,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $317,186,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,551,433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $853,586,000 after acquiring an additional 616,858 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,367,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $178,134,000 after acquiring an additional 613,672 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,911,129 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $248,999,000 after acquiring an additional 277,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 618,494 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $80,581,000 after acquiring an additional 250,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on APTV. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Aptiv in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Aptiv from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aptiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.38.

In related news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total transaction of $300,648.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,729,931. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aptiv stock opened at $142.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $147.79 and a 200-day moving average of $125.69. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $45.70 and a 52-week high of $160.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.12. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

