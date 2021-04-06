Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) will announce earnings per share of ($0.18) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Aptose Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Aptose Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.71). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($0.82). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Aptose Biosciences.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01.

Several research firms have commented on APTO. Jonestrading began coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aptose Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Aptose Biosciences from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.86.

Shares of NASDAQ APTO traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,369,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,197,944. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.91. Aptose Biosciences has a 12-month low of $3.39 and a 12-month high of $9.00. The firm has a market cap of $498.39 million, a P/E ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 1.62.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. 52.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

