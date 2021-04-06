ARC Group Worldwide (OTCMKTS:ARCW) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.86

ARC Group Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARCW)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.86 and traded as high as $0.98. ARC Group Worldwide shares last traded at $0.98, with a volume of 33,299 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.54.

About ARC Group Worldwide (OTCMKTS:ARCW)

ARC Group Worldwide, Inc provides metal injection molding components in the United States and internationally. The company also offers plastic injection molding and tooling products. It serves aerospace, automotive, defense, medical, and other industries. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Deland, Florida.

