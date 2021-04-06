Arcblock Hits One Day Trading Volume of $16.71 Million (ABT)

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. Arcblock has a market capitalization of $27.51 million and approximately $16.71 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Arcblock has traded 27.2% higher against the dollar. One Arcblock token can currently be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000480 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Arcblock alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.07 or 0.00058579 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00020091 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003520 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $385.19 or 0.00662369 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.95 or 0.00079013 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00030877 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

About Arcblock

Arcblock is a token. It was first traded on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io

Buying and Selling Arcblock

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcblock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arcblock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arcblock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.