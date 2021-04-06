Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 809,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,895 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.15% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $40,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 15,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADM stock opened at $57.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.78. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $33.01 and a 1 year high of $59.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $17.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.48 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.68%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ADM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.91.

In other news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $2,421,589.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 215,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,916,152.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer L. Weber bought 5,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.40 per share, for a total transaction of $297,548.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,047,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

