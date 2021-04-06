Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,457 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.17% of Arcturus Therapeutics worth $12,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 775.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 67,142 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 7,969 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 141,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,133,000 after purchasing an additional 65,321 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,031,000. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ ARCT opened at $42.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a current ratio of 11.21. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.91 and a fifty-two week high of $129.71.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $2.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.32% and a negative net margin of 506.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -3.14 EPS for the current year.

ARCT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. HC Wainwright lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.31.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. The company engages in the discovery and development of RNA medicines, including the production of RNA drug substance and nanoparticle-formulated drug product; and development of infectious disease vaccines using its Self-Transcribing and Replicating RNA (STARR) technology.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.