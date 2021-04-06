Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Shares Down 3.4%

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)’s share price dropped 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $40.66 and last traded at $40.66. Approximately 4,806 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,290,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.11.

ARCT has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Raymond James cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $77.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.31.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 11.21 and a quick ratio of 11.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 3.01.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.37). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 506.70% and a negative return on equity of 52.32%. The company had revenue of $2.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 million. Research analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -3.14 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. The company engages in the discovery and development of RNA medicines, including the production of RNA drug substance and nanoparticle-formulated drug product; and development of infectious disease vaccines using its Self-Transcribing and Replicating RNA (STARR) technology.

