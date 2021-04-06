ArdCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $16.74 Million (ARDX)

ArdCoin (CURRENCY:ARDX) traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 6th. Over the last week, ArdCoin has traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar. ArdCoin has a market cap of $16.74 million and $70,616.00 worth of ArdCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ArdCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0603 or 0.00000103 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.61 or 0.00057419 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00020132 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003596 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $407.13 or 0.00695432 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.52 or 0.00076052 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00030239 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

ArdCoin Profile

ArdCoin (ARDX) is a coin. ArdCoin’s total supply is 5,158,308,000 coins and its circulating supply is 277,807,957 coins. ArdCoin’s official website is ardcoin.com . ArdCoin’s official Twitter account is @ard_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArdCoin (ARDX) – is a blockchain-based loyalty program that has been integrated into a mobile super wallet which is backed by an existing financial infrastructure which includes banking services, insurance provider, stock brokerage, investment banking, and a pension fund. Ard App offers e-commerce on top of financial services and is supported by a nationwide network of postal branches.ArdCoin will serve as a blockchain-based loyalty program for all existing and future services and products of Ard Financial Group (Ard Holdings), its subsidiaries and ArdCoin merchants. “

Buying and Selling ArdCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArdCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArdCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ArdCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

