ArdCoin (ARDX) 1-Day Volume Reaches $206,694.00

ArdCoin (CURRENCY:ARDX) traded down 28.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. Over the last seven days, ArdCoin has traded down 30.3% against the US dollar. One ArdCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0552 or 0.00000095 BTC on major exchanges. ArdCoin has a total market cap of $15.34 million and $206,694.00 worth of ArdCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ArdCoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.90 or 0.00060069 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00021564 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $381.70 or 0.00657003 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.05 or 0.00079265 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00031264 BTC.

ArdCoin Coin Profile

ArdCoin (ARDX) is a coin. ArdCoin’s total supply is 5,158,308,000 coins and its circulating supply is 277,807,957 coins. The official website for ArdCoin is ardcoin.com . ArdCoin’s official Twitter account is @ard_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArdCoin (ARDX) – is a blockchain-based loyalty program that has been integrated into a mobile super wallet which is backed by an existing financial infrastructure which includes banking services, insurance provider, stock brokerage, investment banking, and a pension fund. Ard App offers e-commerce on top of financial services and is supported by a nationwide network of postal branches.ArdCoin will serve as a blockchain-based loyalty program for all existing and future services and products of Ard Financial Group (Ard Holdings), its subsidiaries and ArdCoin merchants. “

ArdCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArdCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArdCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ArdCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ArdCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ArdCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.