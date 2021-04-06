Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Sets New 52-Week High at $8.36

Shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.36 and last traded at $8.05, with a volume of 28547 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.57.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ardelyx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.44.

The company has a current ratio of 11.72, a quick ratio of 11.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $799.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 2.02.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 1,063.74% and a negative return on equity of 53.93%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARDX. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 115.2% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,372,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,879,000 after purchasing an additional 734,574 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the 4th quarter worth about $2,184,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 1,721,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,035,000 after purchasing an additional 164,447 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the 4th quarter worth about $776,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the 4th quarter worth about $673,000. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

About Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

