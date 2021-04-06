Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Sets New 52-Week High at $8.36

Shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.36 and last traded at $8.05, with a volume of 28547 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.57.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ardelyx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.44.
The company has a current ratio of 11.72, a quick ratio of 11.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $799.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 2.02.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARDX. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 115.2% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,372,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,879,000 after purchasing an additional 734,574 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the 4th quarter worth about $2,184,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 1,721,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,035,000 after purchasing an additional 164,447 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the 4th quarter worth about $776,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the 4th quarter worth about $673,000. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.
About Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX)
Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.
