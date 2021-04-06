Ardor (ARDR) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $22.68 Million

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 6th. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000620 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Ardor has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar. Ardor has a market capitalization of $360.72 million and approximately $22.68 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ardor alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.51 or 0.00054077 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.16 or 0.00326324 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00032499 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00012836 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003296 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00006624 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,891.08 or 0.03245240 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official message board is nxtforum.org . Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor . Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ardor

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.