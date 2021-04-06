Argon (ARGON) Tops One Day Volume of $2.11 Million

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 6th. One Argon coin can now be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000568 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Argon has traded up 31% against the U.S. dollar. Argon has a total market cap of $18.10 million and $2.11 million worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.39 or 0.00074432 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.96 or 0.00281284 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00005949 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.80 or 0.00112893 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $441.14 or 0.00756816 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00030912 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00017148 BTC.

Argon Coin Profile

Argon’s total supply is 99,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 54,687,187 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

Argon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Argon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

