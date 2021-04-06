Argus Upgrades Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) to Buy

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) was upgraded by Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WYNN. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wynn Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.56.

WYNN stock opened at $131.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.21. The stock has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.54 and a beta of 2.32. Wynn Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $52.75 and a fifty-two week high of $143.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The casino operator reported ($2.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.22) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.05 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 96.61% and a negative net margin of 25.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts will post -14.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $47,916.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,191.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $384,412.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,940,357.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 344 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

