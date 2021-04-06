Arion Tops One Day Volume of $104.00 (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 6th. Arion has a market capitalization of $152,672.81 and $104.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arion token can now be purchased for about $0.0111 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Arion has traded 34.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.02 or 0.00073648 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.97 or 0.00284153 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00005936 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.61 or 0.00103776 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $436.52 or 0.00747381 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00030275 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00011700 BTC.

Arion Token Profile

Arion’s total supply is 13,760,275 tokens. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com

