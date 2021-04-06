Arionum (ARO) Trading Down 51.1% Over Last 7 Days

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 6th. Arionum has a total market cap of $92,158.84 and approximately $20.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arionum coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Arionum has traded 51.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,791.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,106.89 or 0.03645666 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.33 or 0.00410666 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $663.57 or 0.01148205 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $270.42 or 0.00467931 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.06 or 0.00474226 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $189.75 or 0.00328332 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00032424 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003629 BTC.

Arionum Coin Profile

ARO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arionum’s official message board is forum.arionum.com . The official website for Arionum is www.arionum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Arionum offers a secure electronic payments system that makes it easy to integrate with new and existing PHP applications. Web developers who already understand PHP can easily build new blockchain-based applications or integrate Arionum into their existing applications. Arionum is able to autoscale without degraded performance. It offers a fixed 0.25% fee on all transactions (max 10 ARO) and has a dynamic transaction limit per block allowing it to keep up with a growing number of transactions. Arionum has no pre-mined coins, an 8-year mining period, no developer fees, and a unique HYBRID mining system that shares rewards with CPU miners, GPU miners, and masternodes. One of the main advantages of Arionum is that it was fully coded from scratch in PHP, one of the most popular programming languages in the world. Any PHP developer in the world can now create apps on top of the blockchain using the tools they are already familiar with. “

Buying and Selling Arionum

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arionum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arionum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

