Armistice Capital LLC Invests $4.96 Million in Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB)

Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,636,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,957,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 1.51% of Selecta Biosciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 1,387.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 124,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 115,828 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Selecta Biosciences by 5.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,184,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 63,324 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Selecta Biosciences by 375.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 108,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 85,656 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Selecta Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Selecta Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 56.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SELB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. William Blair raised shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Mizuho raised shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $2.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.58.

In other news, COO Lloyd P. Johnston sold 15,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total value of $67,319.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 87,477 shares in the company, valued at $389,272.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Timothy C. Barabe acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.10 per share, for a total transaction of $41,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 181,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,153.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 22.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Selecta Biosciences stock opened at $4.44 on Tuesday. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.47 and a 12-month high of $5.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.45.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts anticipate that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's proprietary pipeline includes enzymes therapies, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

