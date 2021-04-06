Armistice Capital LLC Makes New $2.37 Million Investment in Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL)

Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 565,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 1.92% of Liminal BioSciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Liminal BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $164,000. 13.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LMNL opened at $4.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.54. Liminal BioSciences Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $31.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.05). Liminal BioSciences had a negative net margin of 2,758.32% and a negative return on equity of 196.39%. The firm had revenue of $0.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.52 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Liminal BioSciences Inc. will post -2.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LMNL shares. Bloom Burton downgraded shares of Liminal BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Liminal BioSciences in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Liminal BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Leede Jones Gab reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Liminal BioSciences in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liminal BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Liminal BioSciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.94.

About Liminal BioSciences

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from diseases that have unmet medical needs. It operates through two segments, Small Molecule Therapeutics and Plasma Derived Therapeutics.

