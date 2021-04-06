Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) by 30.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,554 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 239.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 651,269 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,448,000 after acquiring an additional 459,390 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 2,697.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 343,663 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,565,000 after acquiring an additional 331,380 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,184,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 5,313.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 179,077 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 175,769 shares during the period. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,362,495 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,753,000 after acquiring an additional 137,225 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE AWI opened at $92.60 on Tuesday. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.96 and a 52-week high of $96.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.94 and a 200-day moving average of $77.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -58.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. Armstrong World Industries had a negative net margin of 7.85% and a positive return on equity of 49.60%. The company had revenue of $238.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.57%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AWI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.91.

In related news, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 2,000 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $184,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,442,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 4,897 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $416,245.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,748,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,534 shares of company stock valued at $3,032,418 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

