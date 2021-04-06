Arqma (ARQ) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $765.00

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. One Arqma coin can currently be bought for about $0.0071 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. Arqma has a total market capitalization of $62,184.78 and $765.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Arqma has traded down 3.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58,427.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,133.19 or 0.03650974 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $243.78 or 0.00417229 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $659.63 or 0.01128960 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $261.93 or 0.00448290 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.67 or 0.00464970 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.80 or 0.00323130 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00031515 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003506 BTC.

Arqma Coin Profile

ARQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 14,842,467 coins and its circulating supply is 8,797,923 coins. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Arqma is arqma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Arqma Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

