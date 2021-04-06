Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Sets New 1-Year High at $115.31

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $115.31 and last traded at $114.76, with a volume of 501151 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $114.60.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ARW. Citigroup increased their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Arrow Electronics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.89.

The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.72 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 1.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Long sold 3,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.03, for a total value of $302,814.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,809,208.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Wei Victor Alejandro Gao sold 8,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total value of $891,689.64. Insiders sold 260,096 shares of company stock worth $27,040,958 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile (NYSE:ARW)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

