Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $129.14

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $129.14 and last traded at $129.03, with a volume of 4572 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $128.30.

AJG has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.53.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $123.25 and a 200-day moving average of $116.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 52.60%.

In other news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $50,797.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,347,482.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 6,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total value of $729,752.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,848,742.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,191 shares of company stock valued at $847,537. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 105,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,150,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 412,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,072,000 after purchasing an additional 12,156 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 106,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,149,000 after purchasing an additional 15,040 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 902.5% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 12,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile (NYSE:AJG)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

