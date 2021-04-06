Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Series A (TSE:AX.PA) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $19.64

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Series A (TSE:AX.PA)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$19.64 and traded as high as C$23.26. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Series A shares last traded at C$23.15, with a volume of 4,000 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$22.83 and a 200-day moving average of C$19.64.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Series A Company Profile (TSE:AX.PA)

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (Artis) is an unincorporated closed-end real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s objective is to provide stable, reliable and tax efficient monthly cash distributions, as well as long-term appreciation in the value of Artis’ units. Its segments include Western Canada, which comprises British Columbia and Alberta; Central Canada, which comprises Saskatchewan and Manitoba, and Eastern Canada, which comprises Ontario.

Read More: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.