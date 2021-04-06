Arweave Price Up 7.4% Over Last Week (AR)

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 6th. Over the last week, Arweave has traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. Arweave has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and approximately $20.06 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arweave coin can now be bought for about $30.42 or 0.00052048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Arweave alerts:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00014666 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000045 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000079 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 215.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000032 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Arweave Coin Profile

AR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Arweave Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arweave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arweave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.