Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 106.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 270,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,435 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 1.40% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $39,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,848 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 6,847 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 9.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000.

Shares of NYSE ABG opened at $197.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.74 and a twelve month high of $269.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $179.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.29.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.31. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, SVP George A. Villasana sold 4,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.19, for a total transaction of $773,723.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,944,335.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David W. Hult sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total transaction of $4,057,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,914,906.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,655 shares of company stock valued at $5,393,962 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABG. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $130.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Asbury Automotive Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.13.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

