AscendEX (BitMax) Token Price Tops $2.00 on Exchanges (BTMX)

AscendEX (BitMax) Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded down 25.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. In the last week, AscendEX (BitMax) Token has traded up 15.5% against the dollar. AscendEX (BitMax) Token has a total market capitalization of $1.32 billion and approximately $40.14 million worth of AscendEX (BitMax) Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AscendEX (BitMax) Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.00 or 0.00003550 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.98 or 0.00059958 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00020608 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003474 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $386.54 or 0.00662582 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.02 or 0.00078885 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00031606 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

About AscendEX (BitMax) Token

BTMX is a coin. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. AscendEX (BitMax) Token’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. AscendEX (BitMax) Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

