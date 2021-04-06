Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) Trading Down 5.9%

Shares of Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC) were down 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.21 and last traded at $3.21. Approximately 27,718 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 33,119,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.41.

Separately, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Asensus Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02.

Asensus Surgical, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. It digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to improve minimally invasive surgery through a new category of care called Digital Laparoscopy. The company's digital interface enables the use of capabilities, such as augmented intelligence, connectivity, and robotics in laparoscopy, as well as allows to address the current clinical, cognitive, and economic shortcomings in surgery.

