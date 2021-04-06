ASML (EPA:ASML) PT Set at €518.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

ASML (EPA:ASML) has been assigned a €518.00 ($609.41) price target by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a €525.00 ($617.65) target price on shares of ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €475.00 ($558.82) target price on shares of ASML and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley set a €420.00 ($494.12) price target on shares of ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €540.00 ($635.29) price objective on ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €528.00 ($621.18) price objective on ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €452.08 ($531.86).

