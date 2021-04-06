Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Earns “Hold” Rating from Gabelli

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Gabelli in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Assertio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.25.

NASDAQ ASRT opened at $0.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $112.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Assertio has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.66.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Assertio stock. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) by 277.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 418,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307,300 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC owned about 0.39% of Assertio worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 39.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Assertio

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a commercial pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral solution, and a suppository for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; moderate to severe ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis; CAMBIA, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) for the treatment of migraine, nausea, photophobia, and phonophobia; Zipsor, an NSAID for relief of mild to moderate acute pain; SPRIX, an NSAID for the short term management of moderate to moderately severe pain that requires analgesia at the opioid level.

