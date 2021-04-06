Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Earns “Hold” Rating from Gabelli

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Gabelli in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Assertio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.25.
NASDAQ ASRT opened at $0.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $112.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Assertio has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.66.
About Assertio
Assertio Holdings, Inc, a commercial pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral solution, and a suppository for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; moderate to severe ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis; CAMBIA, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) for the treatment of migraine, nausea, photophobia, and phonophobia; Zipsor, an NSAID for relief of mild to moderate acute pain; SPRIX, an NSAID for the short term management of moderate to moderately severe pain that requires analgesia at the opioid level.
