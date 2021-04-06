At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) CMO Ashley F. Sheetz Sells 388 Shares

At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) CMO Ashley F. Sheetz sold 388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $10,848.48. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,547.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

At Home Group stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,129,926. At Home Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $34.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.83.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.39. At Home Group had a positive return on equity of 31.15% and a negative net margin of 28.39%. The company had revenue of $561.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. At Home Group’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that At Home Group Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HOME shares. Loop Capital raised their price target on At Home Group from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet raised At Home Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on At Home Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on At Home Group from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on At Home Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. At Home Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.83.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

At Home Group Company Profile

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cor, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

