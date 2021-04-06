Atari Token (ATRI) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $3.09 Million

Atari Token (CURRENCY:ATRI) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. Atari Token has a market cap of $200.66 million and $3.09 million worth of Atari Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atari Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.50 or 0.00000860 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Atari Token has traded 70.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Atari Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.37 or 0.00058915 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00019986 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003520 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $387.79 or 0.00664749 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.03 or 0.00078896 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00030867 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Atari Token Profile

ATRI is a token. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2020. Atari Token’s total supply is 1,975,082,183 tokens and its circulating supply is 400,000,100 tokens. Atari Token’s official Twitter account is @atari . The official website for Atari Token is www.atarichain.com

Atari Token Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atari Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atari Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atari Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Atari Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atari Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.