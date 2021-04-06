Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,778,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,417 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.97% of Athene worth $162,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Athene by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,512,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $367,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,551 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Athene by 28.7% during the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 8,029,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $273,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,344 shares in the last quarter. OCO Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of Athene by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. OCO Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,189,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,336,000 after purchasing an additional 139,997 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Athene by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 988,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,638,000 after purchasing an additional 42,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Athene by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 866,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,384,000 after purchasing an additional 37,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ATH opened at $51.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 12 month low of $21.51 and a 12 month high of $55.39.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Athene from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet raised Athene from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Athene from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Athene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Athene from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.73.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

