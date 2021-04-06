Athene (NYSE:ATH) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Athene (NYSE:ATH) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.72% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Athene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Athene in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Athene from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Athene from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Athene from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.73.

Get Athene alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ATH opened at $51.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.45. Athene has a 12-month low of $21.51 and a 12-month high of $55.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Athene will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATH. First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in Athene by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Athene by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Athene by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Athene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Athene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

Further Reading: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.