Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Director Sells $231,431.20 in Stock

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Director William J. Flynn sold 3,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.60, for a total transaction of $231,431.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,509,906.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ AAWW traded up $1.58 on Tuesday, reaching $64.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 683,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,833. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.59. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.26 and a 52 week high of $69.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.
Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $1.33. The firm had revenue of $932.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.50 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 17.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.80 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAWW. Hill City Capital LP bought a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $16,016,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $13,147,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 445.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,808,000 after buying an additional 176,800 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 371,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,265,000 after buying an additional 132,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $6,268,000. 96.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.
Further Reading: Depreciation
Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.