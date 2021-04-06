Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Director Sells $231,431.20 in Stock

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Director William J. Flynn sold 3,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.60, for a total transaction of $231,431.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,509,906.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ AAWW traded up $1.58 on Tuesday, reaching $64.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 683,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,833. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.59. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.26 and a 52 week high of $69.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $1.33. The firm had revenue of $932.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.50 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 17.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.80 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AAWW. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlas Air Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAWW. Hill City Capital LP bought a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $16,016,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $13,147,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 445.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,808,000 after buying an additional 176,800 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 371,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,265,000 after buying an additional 132,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $6,268,000. 96.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

Further Reading: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.