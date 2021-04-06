Atlas Protocol Price Up 28.2% Over Last 7 Days (ATP)

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. Atlas Protocol has a market capitalization of $11.15 million and approximately $4.58 million worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Atlas Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Atlas Protocol has traded 28.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.22 or 0.00073340 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $155.71 or 0.00270485 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005505 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.88 or 0.00116172 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $440.06 or 0.00764449 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,169.49 or 0.99311467 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00017023 BTC.

Atlas Protocol Profile

Atlas Protocol launched on November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 tokens. Atlas Protocol’s official website is atlasp.io . Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Atlas Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@atlasp

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

Atlas Protocol Token Trading

