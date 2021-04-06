ATN Price Hits $0.0145 on Top Exchanges (ATN)

ATN (CURRENCY:ATN) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. During the last week, ATN has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. One ATN token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0145 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. ATN has a market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $228,286.00 worth of ATN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ATN alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.27 or 0.00059289 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00021500 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $378.37 or 0.00654667 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.48 or 0.00078684 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00031281 BTC.

ATN Token Profile

ATN (CRYPTO:ATN) is a token. ATN’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,302,524 tokens. The Reddit community for ATN is /r/ATN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ATN’s official Twitter account is @atn_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ATN is atn.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ATN is a global artificial intelligence API marketplace where developers, technology suppliers, and buyers come together to access and develop new and innovative forms of A.I. technology, effectively building the next generation of artificial intelligence in a trusted and collaborative environment. ATN is built on a smart-contract enabled next-generation blockchain to provide AIaaS. ATN creates an environment that gives DApps quick and secure access to A.I. capabilities and services. In order to achieve this, ATN will create and ensure the growth of a DBots/DApps ecosystem. “

ATN Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ATN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ATN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ATN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.