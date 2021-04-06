Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Rating Lowered to Buy at Bryan, Garnier & Co

Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AEXAY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Atos in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Atos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup cut shares of Atos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. HSBC cut shares of Atos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Atos in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Atos has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS AEXAY traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,280. Atos has a 52 week low of $12.59 and a 52 week high of $19.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.19.

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, and computing solutions comprising orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications, and digital workplace solutions, as well as business technology solutions for public and private sector organizations.

