Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Atreca in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, insider Norman Michael Greenberg sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $83,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,865.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William Hewitt Robinson sold 2,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $41,252.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 381,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,737,165.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,741 shares of company stock worth $903,352 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCEL. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Atreca by 22.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Atreca by 46.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atreca by 26.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,700,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,725,000 after purchasing an additional 558,749 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atreca by 40.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 19,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samsara BioCapital LLC raised its stake in shares of Atreca by 21.0% in the third quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 617,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,627,000 after purchasing an additional 107,264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Atreca stock opened at $13.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.42. The company has a market capitalization of $508.27 million, a PE ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 0.08. Atreca has a 52 week low of $12.20 and a 52 week high of $25.03.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atreca will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

About Atreca

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

