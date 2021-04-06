AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV decreased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,296 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the period. AT&T makes up 1.7% of Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,568,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,964,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666,423 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,703,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,263,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680,978 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,019,873,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,404,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,766,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,240,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,071,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,844 shares during the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of T stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.90. 243,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,535,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.89. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $33.24.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on T. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.47.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

