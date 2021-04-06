AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) Hits New 12-Month High at $7.76

AU Optronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUOTY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.76 and last traded at $7.58, with a volume of 609758 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AU Optronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 1.30.

AU Optronics Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal displays (TFT-LCDs) and other flat panel displays. The company operates in two segments, Display and Energy. The Display segment designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and markets flat panel displays for use in televisions, monitors, mobile PCs and devices, automobiles, industrial PCs, automated teller machines, point of sale terminals, pachinko machines, medical equipment, etc.

