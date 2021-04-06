Audius Trading Down 21.7% Over Last Week (AUDIO)

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One Audius token can currently be bought for about $2.49 or 0.00004262 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Audius has traded down 21.7% against the US dollar. Audius has a total market cap of $298.70 million and $49.75 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.02 or 0.00073648 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.97 or 0.00284153 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00005936 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.61 or 0.00103776 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $436.52 or 0.00747381 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00030275 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00011700 BTC.

About Audius

Audius’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 tokens. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com . The official website for Audius is audius.co

Buying and Selling Audius

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Audius should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

