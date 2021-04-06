Augur (REP) Market Cap Reaches $499.14 Million

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. During the last week, Augur has traded up 7.7% against the dollar. One Augur token can now be bought for approximately $45.38 or 0.00077847 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Augur has a market capitalization of $499.14 million and $171.45 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.09 or 0.00060193 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00020777 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003443 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $386.09 or 0.00662370 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.00 or 0.00078923 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00031357 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

About Augur

Augur is a token. It launched on November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Augur’s official website is www.augur.net

