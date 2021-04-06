Aurora Acquisition Corp. Unit’s (NASDAQ:AURCU) Quiet Period To Expire on April 13th

Aurora Acquisition Corp. Unit’s (NASDAQ:AURCU) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, April 13th. Aurora Acquisition Corp. Unit had issued 22,000,000 shares in its IPO on March 4th. The total size of the offering was $220,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of AURCU stock opened at $10.33 on Tuesday. Aurora Acquisition Corp. Unit has a one year low of $9.86 and a one year high of $10.87.

Aurora Acquisition Corp. Unit Company Profile

Aurora Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology and media companies in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

