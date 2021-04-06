AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) Price Target Raised to $37.00 at CIBC

AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at CIBC from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 64.51% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AOCIF. Maxim Group upped their price objective on AutoCanada from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on AutoCanada from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on AutoCanada from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on AutoCanada from $31.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

OTCMKTS AOCIF remained flat at $$22.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.69 and its 200 day moving average is $19.69. AutoCanada has a 1 year low of $3.56 and a 1 year high of $28.79.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

