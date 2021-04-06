AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Price Target Raised to C$37.00

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its price target raised by research analysts at CIBC from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.29% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ACQ. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.
ACQ traded down C$1.64 on Tuesday, reaching C$32.66. 144,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,090. AutoCanada has a one year low of C$5.54 and a one year high of C$37.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$30.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$26.02. The company has a market cap of C$889.23 million and a P/E ratio of -119.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 377.39.
About AutoCanada
AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.
