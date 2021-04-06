AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Price Target Raised to C$37.00

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its price target raised by research analysts at CIBC from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ACQ. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Get AutoCanada alerts:

ACQ traded down C$1.64 on Tuesday, reaching C$32.66. 144,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,090. AutoCanada has a one year low of C$5.54 and a one year high of C$37.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$30.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$26.02. The company has a market cap of C$889.23 million and a P/E ratio of -119.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 377.39.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$876.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$871.74 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that AutoCanada will post 3.0499998 earnings per share for the current year.

About AutoCanada

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

Recommended Story: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.