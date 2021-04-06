Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Bought by Voya Financial Advisors Inc.

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,496 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $3,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,105,869 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,475,046,000 after buying an additional 144,814 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Autodesk by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,199,915 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,282,403,000 after buying an additional 276,371 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $1,054,698,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,218,052 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $677,260,000 after purchasing an additional 91,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,570,067 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $479,404,000 after purchasing an additional 123,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the topic of several research reports. Argus increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $295.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.17.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $288.32 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.63. The company has a market cap of $63.31 billion, a PE ratio of 150.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.61 and a 52 week high of $321.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. Equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 6,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total transaction of $1,820,990.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 3,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total transaction of $1,019,168.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,232 shares of company stock valued at $17,126,155. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

