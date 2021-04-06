Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Bought by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 32.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 696,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,728 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.16% of Automatic Data Processing worth $122,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $651,769,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,736,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $482,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,561 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,856,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $327,200,000 after acquiring an additional 925,189 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 254.5% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,235,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,691,000 after acquiring an additional 886,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,383,000. Institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

ADP stock opened at $193.07 on Tuesday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.31 and a 12-month high of $193.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $82.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $180.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.96.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 62.84%.

ADP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Evercore ISI cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $197.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.53.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total value of $102,558.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,670.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $106,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at $4,295,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

