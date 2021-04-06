Autonio Trading Up 25.7% Over Last Week (NIOX)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded 13.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 6th. Over the last week, Autonio has traded up 25.7% against the US dollar. One Autonio coin can now be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000699 BTC on exchanges. Autonio has a market capitalization of $32.82 million and $2.98 million worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.02 or 0.00073648 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.97 or 0.00284153 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00005936 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.61 or 0.00103776 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $436.52 or 0.00747381 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00030275 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00011700 BTC.

About Autonio

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,378,553 coins. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official website is auton.io . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Autonio Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

