Avalanche (AVAX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $450.35 Million

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. Over the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 7% higher against the dollar. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for $31.83 or 0.00054503 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion and approximately $450.35 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $187.99 or 0.00321924 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00032137 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00012832 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003227 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00006794 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,924.10 or 0.03294923 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 382,210,796 coins and its circulating supply is 128,044,761 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax . The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Avalanche is info.avax.network/#about

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets. Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet). In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders. On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet. “

Avalanche Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

