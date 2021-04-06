Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Acquired by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 1,889.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,292 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $3,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AVY. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 68,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,643,000 after purchasing an additional 8,260 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 46,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,237,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth $57,647,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 79,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $190.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.64. Avery Dennison Co. has a one year low of $97.67 and a one year high of $192.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.58%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVY shares. Argus raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $164.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Atlantic Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. S&P Equity Research raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $149.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.27.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Further Reading: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.